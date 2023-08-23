Norway's world number one Chess player Magnus Carlsen said that he will be able to have a good chance at winning the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup final if he regains his full health on Thursday in the ongoing match against R Praggnanandhaa. The second game of Classical Chess at the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final between Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday, with the winner of the tournament set to be decided on Thursday.

After the first game ended in a draw, Carlsen had said he had been suffering from food poisoning following his semifinal victory against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov which eventually affected his preparation for the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup.

"Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous, I am happy with the way that I solved the problem in the opening so the result is fine," Carlsen had said.

"Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tiebreaks against very strong players... I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances," Carlsen said after the second game.

"I am very grateful to the organisers, FIDE and the doctors and nurses, who got me some good treatment. Today, I am feeling a bit better but I still didn't feel like I had the energy for a full fight, so I thought, let us get one more day of rest. Hopefully, I will have more strength tomorrow," he added.

Both Grandmasters continued their play in the second classical game on Wednesday, in which Magnus had white pieces.

After defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa reached the final to set up a clash with Carlsen.

With both the classical chess games tied, a playoff will take place on Thursday. The tiebreak procedure involves two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is required, two 'slow blitz' games with a time control of 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment per move follow.

