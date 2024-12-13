Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh etched his name in history books on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion. Gukesh, 18, beat defending champions Ding Liren of China in a thrilling decider in Singapore. Despite early setbacks, Gukesh held his nerves during the course of the 14-game tie and got a helping hand from Ding, who fumbled in the decisive 14th game after moving his Rook close to the King. Gukesh was quick to bounce on Ding's blunder, sparking wild celebrations in the Indian chess community.

After beating Ding Liren, Gukesh (18 year 8 months 14 day) became the youngest world chess champion, beating the record previously held by Garry Kasparov (22 years 6 months 27 days). Gukesh is also the second world champion from India after Viswanathan Anand, who won the title four times.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Gukesh recalled his interaction with Anand after he had lost the opening match of the tie to Ding.

"I came here suddenly and I lost the first game itself. Luckily while going back I had Vishy Sir (Anand) in the lift and he said 'I had only 11 games left you have 13'," Gukesh recalled.

Gukesh burst into tears, putting his face in both hands when he realised he was the new world champion.

Ding, 32, slumped on the table after he realised he had made an endgame blunder that gave his opponent an opportunity to pounce.

Cheers from jubilant fans, many of them Indians who had flown in to watch the match and local Singaporeans of Indian descent, erupted at the viewing rooms near the playing arena.

Gukesh's victory in game 14 gave him a score of 7.5 against Ding's 6.5, cementing his remarkable rise to stardom after becoming the youngest ever challenger for the world championship.

Magnanimous in victory, Gukesh praised Ding, saying he "fought like a true champion".

(With AFP Inputs)