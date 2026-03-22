Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Sunday decided to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing concerns over her personal safety despite assurances from the organisers in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. The Candidates, which will decide the challengers for the world championship crowns currently held by D Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women), is scheduled to begin in Paphos, Cyprus on March 28. The former world champion said the decision, though difficult, was necessary given the prevailing circumstances.

"After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament," Humpy said in a statement on 'X'.

After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament.



No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current... — Koneru Humpy (@humpy_koneru) March 22, 2026

"No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances.

"This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it." Humpy's withdrawal comes as a setback for India, as she was among the leading contenders in the tournament that determines the challenger for the women's world championship title.

Earlier this week, Humpy had said that she was hesitant to travel and was considering withdrawing from the tournament.

This came after a British air base in Cyprus endured a drone attack earlier this month, raising fears that the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, could seriously affect the security at the island as well.

Cyprus, which is the third largest island on the Mediterranean sea, is situated south of Turkey and is a member of the European Union.

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