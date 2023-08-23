The FIDE Chess World Cup got off to a nervy start as both R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen remain wary of each other's moves on the first day in Azerbaijan. The first day's action ended in a draw, making the second day's play decisive. While the chances of the game heading into a tie-break remain, experts believe Carlsen will be pushing to conclude the game before the tie-breaker knowing what his opponent, Praggnandhaa, did in his semi-final tie-break. As the sporting world gears up for the second game's action on Wednesday, another Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay explained what Praggnanandhaa can do to get the better of Carlsen.

"With the way that Carlsen has been going in this tournament, it's clear he's decided that he's going to win one of the Classical games and avoid going into tiebreakers," Thipsay was quoted as saying by Indian Express after Tuesday's play.

Highlighting the strong areas of Carlsen, Thipsay said that Praggnanandhaa should be doing everything he can to take the game into the tie-break.

"Carlsen is flawless at rapid and blitz when he's dealing with players of his generation. We saw that isn't necessarily the case when he's facing the younger generation. That's why Praggnanandhaa must defend well with black pieces on Wednesday to take Carlsen to tiebreakers. I'll go even further and say that Praggnanadhaa must try to take Carlsen to the 10-minute game or even the blitz. Praggnanandhaa's strength lies in his ability to spot moves quickly," Thipsay explained.

Praggnanandhaa was able to hold Carlsen for a draw in an objectively equal position with white pieces. The Indian played a solid game and agreed to a draw on move 35.

"I don't think I was in any trouble at all," Praggnanandhaa said after the game.

However, Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series.