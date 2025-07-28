Teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy here on Monday. The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament. She is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall. The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw. But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time world rapid champion 2.5-1.5.

The victory has come at a time when India is riding a wave of success in men's chess, with the likes of world champion D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi producing good results consistently.

Deshmukh joins Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali in the list of women who became Grandmasters in the country.

By virtue of making it to the Women's World Cup final, Deshmukh also secured a spot in next year's Candidates tournament, which will decide who will take on world champion Ju Wenjun of China in the Women's World Championship.

An emotional Deshmukh couldn't hold back her tears following the victory against an opponent twice her age, who fought till the last before losing to the determined youngster.

"I need time to process it (win). I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way because before this (tournament) I didn't even have one (GM) norm, and now I am the Grandmaster," said Divya.