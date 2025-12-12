The first-ever Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 brought together community, education, and sport in a compelling way, setting a new benchmark for youth engagement in one of India's most densely populated neighbourhoods. Organized by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt. Ltd. (NMDPL) and the Adani Group under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the event emerged as a powerful platform of motivation for local schoolchildren. The highlight of the championship was the presence of India's young chess sensation, Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who spent the day interacting with students, guiding them on mindset, discipline, and strategic thinking-key components of excelling in chess and beyond.

More than 400 students from over 30 schools participated in the tournament. For many children, this was their first formal competition, while participation from girl students stood out with strong performances that reflected the growing reach of chess among young learners. The District Sports Club buzzed with excitement from the morning as parents, teachers, and community members gathered to support the participants.

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by Praggnanandhaa, followed by exhibition matches that drew enthusiastic participation. Students said playing in front of the Grandmaster and receiving guidance from him was a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment that boosted their confidence to pursue the sport more seriously.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Praggnanandhaa described the experience as enriching for him as well.

"It was wonderful being part of this championship. The curiosity and energy of the children here is incredible. I'm taking back a lot from Dharavi," he said.

He added, "Chess is a game that can change lives. It changed mine, and I tell every child just practice for one hour a day. You don't have to give up everything for this game."

Encouraging children to embrace failure as part of learning, he said,

"Your background is not your barrier. Your story may be different, but it never stops you from moving ahead."

At the end of the day-long competition, trophies and certificates were presented to winners in the junior and senior categories. Organisers announced that the championship will now be held annually, giving Dharavi's children continued exposure to competitive sport and learning opportunities.

The initiative forms a key component of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which aims not only to transform the physical landscape but also to strengthen the community through opportunities, learning, and capacity-building. Chess-as a game that nurtures analytical thinking, patience, problem-solving, and confidence-serves as a natural extension of this vision.

Dharavi, long known for its resilience, entrepreneurship, and vibrant community culture, witnessed the beginning of a new chapter through this championship. Praggnanandhaa's presence underscored a powerful message: dreams can begin anywhere, and achieving them often requires just one decisive step.

