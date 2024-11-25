D Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Live Streaming: India's D Gukesh is all set to face China's Ding Liren in the World Championship showdown beginning in Singapore from Monday. The Indian star aims to become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the coveted title. The majority of the chess world is rooting for the 18-year-old in-form Indian, who already displays the poise of a champion. What remains to be seen is how he handles the pressure of the big occasion during the fortnight-long showpiece.

Liren had won a match of fluctuating fortunes against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in 2023 to be crowned the world champion but since then, the Chinese has suffered from mental health issues and competed very less compared to Gukesh in the last one year.

When will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match take place?

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will take place from Monday, November 25 (IST).

Where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match be held?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

What time will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match start?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will not be televised.

Where to follow the live streaming of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on the FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), and Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch)

