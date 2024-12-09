D Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 12, Live Streaming: The ongoing World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren is getting more intense everyday. On Sunday, the young Indian Grandmaster took a giant step towards the title by defeating Ding Liren in the 11th game, taking a 6-5 lead in the contest after a spate of draws. With just three games to go, Gukesh now has a crucial lead in the 14-round classical format match. History is now on Gukesh's side as no challenger in modern chess has ever scored a win after being tied 5-5 after the 10th game.

For Liren, the only comforting thing could be the fact that he had won the 12th game in the last World Championship match against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

When will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 be played?

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 will be played on Monday, December 9 (IST).

Where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 be held?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 will be held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

What time will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 start?

Advertisement

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12 will not be televised.

Where to follow the live streaming of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match 12?

Advertisement

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on the FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), and Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch)

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)