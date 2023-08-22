Story ProgressBack to home
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live, R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen: R Praggnanandhaa Takes On World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa takes on world no. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the final of the 2023 Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa takes on world no. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the final of the 2023 Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The 18-year-old became the youngest Indian finalist after beating Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in a semi-final decided by a single tiebreak win. The last Indian to reach the final was Viswanathan Anand, who is a two-time World Cup winner in 2000 and 2002. This will be the 20th time Praggnanandhaa takes on Carlsen, with the latter holding a slight advantage in head-to-head.
