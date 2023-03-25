Saweety Boora will be competing in the 81kg category final at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday. She will be up against Wang Lina of China in the summit clash. Wrapping up India's dominance in the semi-finals, three-time Asian medallist Saweety put up a stellar performance to beat Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia 4-3 on points after the bout was reviewed. Being at her attacking best, the dynamic pugilist from Hisar utilized her vast experience and strength to triumph over her opponent in the fiercely contested bout.

When will Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place on Saturday, March 25.

Where will Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will start?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will kick off around 7:45 PM IST, as per the BFI.

Which TV channels will broadcast Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

The live streaming of Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)