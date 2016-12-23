Vikas Krishan highest placed Indian Boxer, Shiva Thapa 7th in AIBA Rankings

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan on Friday was placed fourth while Shiva Thapa was seventh in the latest rankings of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

World Championships silver-medallist Saweety Boora was the best among the women at second in the latest rankings.

The Asian Games gold medallist, who was adjudged the AIBA Pro Boxing (APB) Best Boxer of the Year, has 1350 points in the 75kg category. Vikas was a quarter-finalist at the Rio Olympics.

The former Asian champion and World championships bronze-medallist has recently moved up to lightweight 60kg category. Shiva has 950 points.

Ironically, the bantamweight division is topped by Irishman Michael Conlan, who turned professional after a controversial loss in the Olympics. Conlan was, in fact, fined recently by AIBA for his infamous expletive-ridden tirade in Rio against AIBA's judges and scoring system.

India's L Devendro Singh occupied the 27th spot in the light flyweight (49kg) category but like Shiva, he has also jumped a division to flyweight (52kg) division.

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar was placed 36th in the light welterweight (64kg) category even though he has also jumped to welterweight (69kg) now.

Among the women, Saweety was best at second in the 81kg category with 1500 points. Sarjubala Devi took the third spot in the light flyweight (48kg).

World Championships silver-medallist Sonia Lather was also third in her weight category of 57kg division.

Nikhat Zareen, who has now dropped to flyweight, took the 16th position in the 54kg category.

In the flyweight (51kg) division, the celebrated M C Mary Kom was absent from the list owing to her early ouster from World Championships this year. She had recently decided to move back to light flyweight.

