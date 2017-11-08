Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Mary Kom For Her Gold Medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer MC Mary Kom for clinching a historic fifth gold medal at the Asian women's Boxing Championships in Vietnam. "Congratulations Mary Kom for clinching the gold at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships. India is elated at your accomplishment. @MangteC," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Up against North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi, the five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom prevailed in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to claim the gold medal. This was Mary Kom's first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year.

"What a heroic performance & what a comeback! CONGRATS @MangteC for FIFTH Gold in #AsianBoxingChampionships! Keep the tricolor flying high, champion!" tweeted Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. India signed off with a gold, a silver and five bronze medals at the continental showpiece on Wednesday.