 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Olympic Qualifiers: Vikas Krishan Beats Duryodhan Singh Negi, Will Represent India In 69kg Category

Updated: 30 December 2019 13:02 IST

Vikas Krishan (69kg) claimed a slot in the Indian men's boxing squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout.

Olympic Qualifiers: Vikas Krishan Beats Duryodhan Singh Negi, Will Represent India In 69kg Category
Vikas Krishan defeated Duryodhan Singh Negi in a unanimous decision. © Twitter

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan (69kg) claimed a slot in the Indian men's boxing squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others on Monday. The former world championships and Asian Games medal-winner, who competed in the middleweight 75kg category for a long time, is back to the 69kg division after recovering from a back injury sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit. 

The 26-year-old, already a two-time Olympian, out-punched national medallist Duryodhan Singh Negi in a unanimous decision in the trial finals. 

Also making the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers, scheduled from February 3 to 14 in China, were Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg). While Solanki defeated Mohammed Hussamuddin, Tanwar edged past Naveen Kumar. 

Both the bouts were split verdicts. On Sunday, Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), veteran Satish kumar (+91kg) and Sachin Kumar (81kg) booked their places in the squad. 

Ashish defeated reigning national champion and South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict. Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, booked his berth with a split verdict triumph over Narender. 

Sachin claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav. Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place in the team after winning medals at the world championships in September. 

While Panghal claimed a path-breaking silver, Kaushik brought home a bronze, fulfilling the criteria for selection set by the Boxing Federation of India. 

Indian squad for Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal (52kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vikas Krishan out-punched Duryodhan Singh Negi in a unanimous decision
  • Vikas will represent India at the Olympic qualifiers in 69kg category
  • Vikas Krishan, 26, is already a two-time Olympian
Related Articles
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Mary Kom-Nikhat Zareen Controversy
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Mary Kom-Nikhat Zareen Controversy
Nikhat Zareen Says She Never Expected Mary Kom To Take It Personally And "Get So Angry"
Nikhat Zareen Says She Never Expected Mary Kom To Take It Personally And "Get So Angry"
Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar Secure Spots In Men
Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar Secure Spots In Men's Boxing Squad For Olympic Qualifiers
"Don
"Don't Like People With Such Nature": Mary Kom Refuses To Shake Nikhat Zareen's Hands. Watch Video
Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Will Represent India In 2020 Olympic Qualifiers
Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Will Represent India In 2020 Olympic Qualifiers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.