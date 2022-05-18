Upcoming Indian boxing ace Nikhat Zareen stormed into the final of the 52 kg category of Women's World Boxing Championships after beating Brazil's Caroline De Almeida 5-0.

The 25-year-old, a former youth world champion, is enjoying a great year having clinched the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

She has continued to dominate all her bouts in the ongoing event and will be brimming with confidence.

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won world title and now Hyderabad based Zareen has the opportunity to join the elite list.

India's best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals — Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

Later in the day, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) will compete in their respective semifinals.

