Indian women boxers gave a good account of themselves at the World Boxing Championships 2025. Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg) were crowned world champions. Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) clinched silver, while Pooja Rani (80kg) bagged a bronze. The star quartet was among the esteemed guests at the NDTV Yuva Conclave 2025 (Mumbai chapter) and shared their journeys of grit and determination to reach the top.

Nupur Sheoran comes from a family of boxing royalty in India. Her grandfather Hawa Singh was the first Indian boxer to win Asian Games gold medals in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions—1966 and 1970. She was asked about the perception that in Haryana, girls face discrimination.

"I am the third generation in my family who has represented India. I have never faced discrimination in my family. My grandfather Hawa Singh was a two-time Asian Games medallist. My mother represented India in basketball. In fact, between me and my brother, I always get preference. I know that Haryana is often shown in a negative light regarding how women are treated, but today the situation has changed," she told NDTV.

"There are many families in Haryana now who encourage their daughters to become financially independent."

Pooja Rani, two-time Asian Championships gold medallist, admitted that the situation was tough but has changed for the better in Haryana. "Women's boxing came quite late in Bhiwani. The late Hawa Singh introduced it. Even my family members were against girls taking part in boxing. In Haryana, the girls did not receive much support from their families. But our success has paved the way and made things easier for the upcoming generations," said Pooja Rani.

Minakshi Hooda said people often took her lightly due to her size but changed their opinion when she threw powerful punches. She even went on to teach a few of her best boxing shots.