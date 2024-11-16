Mike Tyson and Jake Paul went up against each other with full intensity for eight rounds on Saturday in what was hailed as the 'biggest boxing match' of 2024. Jake Paul was clearly the better of the two boxers, and the 27-year-old connected much better than his 58-year-old opponent. There was enough hype surrounding Tyson's comeback into the ring but his fans would have been left disappointed as their favourite hero could not match the youthful exuberance of Jake Paul. Tyson tried hard in the initial rounds but soon he was very slow on his legs.

Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.

As the final seconds of the eighth round counted down, Paul could even afford to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded.

Now, a major talking point ahead of the match was how much money the boxers would make from the fight. According to several reports, the total prize money of the match was $60 million. According to Forbes, Jake Paul will get $40 million (approximately Rs 338 crore) and Mike Tyson will get $20 million (approximately Rs 169 crore).

