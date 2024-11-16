Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Live Streaming India: Former Heavyweight world champions Mike Tyson will make his return to in-ring action after a gap of 19 years when he faces YouTuber Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday (Nov 16 IST). Mike Tyson, 58, was last seen in action against former Irish heavyweight Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005. The bout ended in a sixth-round retirement despite Tyson leading on two of the judges' scorecards. On the eve of the fight, the two had a face-off where Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) slapped Paul (10-1, 7 KOs), who was rattled as Iron Mike had to be restrained by people.

Fans were made to wait an extra four months for this high-profile bout, which was initially scheduled for July 20 earlier this year. The bout was postponed as Tyson had a medical episode on a flight and the legendary boxer needed time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

Paul, who has mostly fought UFC wrestlers, was on a rampage, winning six bouts on the trot, before being handed a reality check by British boxer Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

India's Neeraj Goyat will also be in action earlier in the day as he faces Brazilian YouTuber Whindersson Nunes in the middleweight category.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, 8 rounds, heavyweight title

Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds for Taylor's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, 6 rounds, middleweight

Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - WBC welterweight title

What time will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight start?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight is expected to start at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 16 (IST), while the undercards will get underway from 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed live on Netflix.