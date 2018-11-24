 
Mary Kom Wins Historic Sixth World Boxing Championship Gold, Twitter Erupts

Updated: 24 November 2018 18:42 IST

Mary Kom matched Cuba's Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer -- men and women -- in the World Championships history.

Mary Kom beat Hanna Okhota in the 48kg light flyweight final to win the gold medal. © BFI

Mary Kom became the world's most successful woman boxer when she beat Hanna Okhota of Ukraine by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg light flyweight final to win a historic sixth gold medal at the Women's World Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. With this gold, Mary Kom now has a record seven medals in total -- six gold and one silver medal. Following the win, sportspersons took to Twitter and congratulated 'magnificent' Mary on her incredible feat. While Vijender Singh wrote "You are an Inspiration", Virender Sehwag said Mary Kom is one of India's "greatest ever sportsperson".

The last time she won the top prize in the showpiece event was in 2010 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

By virtue of her win on Saturday, Mary Kom became the only woman boxer in the world to win six gold medals at the World Boxing Championships.

The Indian superstar left behind Ireland's Katie Taylor, who has five gold medals and a bronze. Katie Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

Mary Kom had won a silver in the inaugural edition in 2001 and then went on to win a gold each in the next five consecutive editions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Mary Kom also matched Cuba's Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer -- men and women -- in the World Championships history.

Felix Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, has won six gold medals and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

In the other match of the day, 21-year-old Sonia, who was aiming for her maiden gold at the Championships, lost to Germany's Ornella Wahner via split decision in 57kg featherweight class and clinched the silver medal.

India finished the championships with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Highlights
  • Mary Kom beat Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision
  • A proud moment for Indian sports, tweeted PM Narendra Modi
  • In the other final, Sonia took home the silver medal
