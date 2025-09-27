India's Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom spoke about the theft that happened at her Faridabad house, revealing that she has informed the police and the thieves took with them the "TV and other things." Speaking with ANI on the theft reported at her residence in Faridabad, Kom said, "I am not at home. I will know exactly when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things. I was told by my neighbours that this happened on September 24. This happened at my Faridabad home... I have informed the police."

Mary is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, leaving any record or title unattainable for her. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 in the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

With her near-flawless boxing style, she impressed everyone and made it to the final of the 48kg category. She fell short in the final but left a mark of the success that she was going to achieve in the future.

In the years to come, she went on to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She went on to clinch the World Championships titles in 2005, 2006, 2008 and the 2010 editions. After winning the 2008 title, Mary took a break following the birth of her twins.

After winning the 2012 Olympic medal, Mary took a break to care for her third child. She marked her return but sealed her place at the summit in the 2018 World Championships, which was held in Delhi. She dominated with a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Hanna Okhota for her sixth world title. A year later, she went on to clinch her eighth world medal, the most by any male or female boxer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)