World Championship medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri has called for restraint and due process amid the public fallout between boxing legend Mary Kom and her ex-husband, saying the truth cannot be established through media statements alone and should instead be tested in court. "There were many initial rumours that Mary Didi had ditched her husband, Mr. Onler, who stood by her side like a pillar, supporting her career every step of the way, which we saw in the movie. We were all confused. Who is right, and who is the culprit?" World Championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri told IANS.

"But after watching Mary Kom Didi's interview on Lok Adalat, things became clear. We were thrilled to see that our legend stood up against her husband like Rani Laxmi Bai, setting an example for women everywhere by calling out what's wrong and fighting for herself.

"Yes, Mary Didi is an idol for young girls and boys, not just in India but worldwide. These allegations could ruin her image and set a bad example for others. Jab bhi ek strong lady ko define kiya jata hai toh Rani Laxmi Bai aur Mary Kom ka naam aata hai. What she has achieved has not been achieved by anyone else in the world. No one can take that from her. Hence, she is our idol, and we wish this gets resolved as soon as possible, with justice served swiftly."

Earlier, Mary Kom's ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, strongly denied the Olympic bronze medallist's allegations that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost land bought with her own money.

"However, this morning I read an IANS news report where her husband, Mr. Onler, defended himself, sharing his pain," Bidhuri added.

Bidhuri believes there are no grounds on which to conclude either in Mary Kom's or her ex-husband's favour. He said Mary Kom is a fantastic athlete and a global sports figure, but until this matter becomes an issue in a court of law, there is no way of making a fair judgment on the situation.

"Being a husband and father myself, I feel Mr. Onler Ji's pain deeply. That's why I can't be biased and blindly support our boxing legend Mary Kom Didi.

"I believe both should take this to the family court instead of airing it on national media. They both claim proof: Mr. Onler has WhatsApp chats (per his words), and Mary Didi has financial documents and bank transactions (per her allegations).

"Right now, we can't decide who's right; it's just verbal statements from both sides. Such claims hold no weight until proven in court. On humanitarian grounds, I can't support anyone," he added.

Onler and Mary Kom married in 2005 and have four children. They divorced in 2023.