Mary Kom Clinches Gold Medal In 23rd President's Cup

Updated: 28 July 2019 16:26 IST

MC Mary Kom, the six-time world champion, defeated Australia's April Franks 5-0.

MC Mary Kom who claimed her sixth world titlein Delhi last year. © AFP

MC Mary Kom, the six-time world champion, defeated Australia's April Franks 5-0 the 23rd President's Cup to clinch the gold medal in a one-sided 51kg category final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday. Mary Kom took to Twitter to express her joy and shared the video of the presentation ceremony. "Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you're willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI," Mary Kom wrote while sharing the video.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju instantly replied to Mary Kom's tweet and posted a heartfelt congratulatory message for the Olympic bronze medallist.

"Dear, @MangteC you are always a huge pride for India! Hearty congratulations to you on winning the Gold Medal for India at #PresidentCup Indonesia!," he tweeted.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May, but skipped the Asian Championships, held in Thailand in May, as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification.

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title in Delhi last year, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
  MC Mary Kom is a six-time world champion
  Mary Kom took to Twitter to express her joy
  Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju instantly replied to Mary Kom's tweet
