Indian boxing icon Mary Kom, who has been in the news over her personal life, has officially addressed the social media firestorm surrounding the comments she made against her ex-husband K Onler Kom at a talk show. The decorated athlete, known for her composure inside and outside the ring, sought to clear the air regarding the controversial comments she made at the show, saying the outburst was a result of long-suppressed emotions over fallout with her husband and personal issues. She further said that the comments were in no way directed towards the male community overall.

The controversy erupted following an emotional segment on Aap Ki Adalat where Kom discussed her personal life, leading to a viral "Ek Rupiya Bhi Nahi Kamaya" (not a single rupee was earned) remark that many felt targeted her former partner's career and contributions.

Addressing the timeline and the nature of her past relationship, Mary emphasised that the marriage was not always a 'failure'. She highlighted that she maintained a dignified silence even after she and her husband parted ways.

"Mein ye clarify karna chahti hoon, ye nahi ki meri shaadi kabhi success hi nahi thi. Sab theek tha kafi saal tak. Lekin baad mein jab trust completely tut gaya tab cheezen badli. Iske bawajood yeh ki clarify karna chahti hoon, apne divorce ke baad, April 2025, mein mere khilaaf jo press release circulate hua uske baad bhi maine public ya media mein koi statement nahi diya. Mein hamesha dignity aur restraint ke saath khud ko conduct kar rahi hoon."

A significant portion of the backlash came from sports fans who felt her comments belittled the struggles of aspiring footballers. Mary Kom was quick to dismiss any notion that she holds a bias against the sport, citing legends like Sunil Chhetri as examples of the determination she admires.

"Mere is remark ko social media par galat direction mei leke chale gaye, jo kaafi unfortunate hain. Mein bilkul bhi kisi youth football, culture yaa football fraternity ka against nahi hoon. Mein ek boxer hoon lekin football ko dil se pyaar karti hoon aur khud bhi football khelna pasand karti hoon. Mere yeh comment kisi sport ya players ke liye nahi tha. Sabhi gali gali se hi shuruwaat karte hai, balki jo log mehnat karke pasina bahake ant tak determine rahe wohi log Sunil Chhetri ya Bhaichung bane hai. Yehi baat hum mean karte hai. Mere ex ne kaha ke unhone apna football career sacrifice kiya. Unhone Shillong mein football khelta tha lekin football chhod ke meri mulaqat baad mein Delhi mein hui."

"Mein sincerely un sabhi logon se maafi chahti hoon khas kar wider male community se jinko meri Aap Ki Adalat show ke comment se hurt kiya, disappointment hui. Mere statement kabhi bhi saare mardon ke liye nahin tha aur kisi vyakti ko neeche dikhane ya insult karne bilkul bhi nahin tha. Woh comment purely hamare conflict aur issue se juda hua tha. Woh moment mere liye emotionally overwhelming tha, salon se dhaba hua dard, depression use hone ka ehsaas aur betrayal ek sath surface par aa gaya. Mein ye clear karna chahti hoon ke us statement ko kisi teaching, ideology ya concept ke roop mein na dekha jaye. Mein kisi bhi tarah ki negative thought ya narrative promote nahi karti hoon."

As the dust settles on this public clarification, it remains clear that while the boxing legend is navigating a deeply personal and difficult chapter, her respect for the sporting world remains intact.