Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has constituted a committee to ascertain the reasons for the prolonged delay in Boxing Federation of India elections even as the BFI Interim Panel on Sunday assured that the polls will be held by the August 31 deadline. The Fact-Finding Committee, formed on Friday, will also recommend a roadmap to ensure "fair and timely" elections. The new three-member committee is headed by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav with IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra as other members.

"The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on Feb 2 and fresh elections have not been conducted since," Usha said in an IOA office order dated July 11.

According to the order, the committee will examine the "current legal and administrative status of the BFI and assess the implications of the delay on the governance and functioning of boxing in India." It will also "recommend necessary actions, including engagement with World Boxing, and suggest a clear roadmap for holding elections in a fair and timely elections." The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week "so that the factual position can be presented to World Boxing." The formation of the panel comes after the Sports Ministry, in a letter dated July 5, requested Usha to "device a mechanism providing a suitable way forward in consultation with World Boxing to ensure elections are held at the earliest in accordance with the National Sports Code, 2011 and bye laws of BFI." Usha had also met World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst in Lausanne last month.

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process has since been stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals.

To ensure administrative continuity and oversight of domestic and international competitions, World Boxing set up a six-member Interim Committee, headed by Ajay Singh on April 7, with a 90-day mandate.

Last week, it extended the committee's tenure and urged the panel to complete the election process by August 31.

Interestingly, while Usha has announced the fact-finding panel, she has yet to nominate the final member of the BFI Interim Committee.

Interim Committee assures timely BFI elections by August 31 deadline

BFI Executive Director Arun Malik, who is also a member of the Interim Committee, in a statement on Sunday stated that the committee is "fully committed to delivering free and fair polls within the given timeline." "At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the National Federation is governed by the framework laid down by the World Body," Malik said.

Reacting to IOA's move to form a committee to examine the delay in BFI elections, Malik said the process is already underway and is transparent and accountable.

"While we respect the intent behind the IOA's formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process under way is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented." "All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the Ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity," he added.

The BFI has been plagued by internal strife and factionalism in the run-up to the elections. The Returning Officer, former Delhi High Court judge RK Gauba, had also resigned from his post, alleging a smear campaign against him.

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is set to contest for the Presidemt's post against incumbent Ajay Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)