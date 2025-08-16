India will be represented by a 59-member strong contingent in the third 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala U17-U19-U23 international training camp and tournament, scheduled to be held in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China from August 15 to 30. The squad, comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, six support staff, and one referee and judge, had already reached China. Organised by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, the event begins with a training camp from August 17 to 25 in Urumqi, followed by the competition phase from August 26 to 29 in Urumqi and Yili.

Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition.

The boxers were selected from the sixth U-17 junior boys and girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with gold and silver medallists in the Asian Youth Games weight categories and gold medallists in the Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories making the cut.

Boxers will compete across multiple divisions. U17 boys and girls will contest in 13 weight categories -– 46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, and 80kg.

Participation in this international training camp and competition is expected to provide India's young boxers with valuable exposure and experience against strong global opponents.

In recent months, Indian junior boxers have delivered standout performances at international competitions, most notably at the Asian U15 and U17 Championships earlier this year, where the team secured 43 medals and finished second overall.

