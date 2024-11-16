India's Neeraj Goyat stood victorious against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix event on Friday at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight. One of the leading boxers of the country and WBC Asia titleholder, Goyat dominated the Brazilian boxer right from the first round.

The first round was a one-way traffic, with Goyat overwhelming Nunes with his explosiveness. He connected with a counter left hook and effortlessly slipped in punches to impose his dominance.

In the second round, Goyat continued to overwhelm Nunes with a multi-punch combo on Nunes's head. The aggression came at a cost, with Goyat seemingly running out of gas and leaving his mount open. He tried to overcome the weariness by making Nunes back up against the ropes and then unleashing a flurry to end the second round.

In the next round, Goyat saw through Nunes's approach and dodged his punches without breaking a sweat. He landed a big body shot, forcing the Brazilian to seek reprieve in the corner.

The intensity from Goyat didn't drop as he connected with a 1-2 punch combination and then varied the pace of the barrage of blows he landed on Nunes.

The Brazilian retaliated with a quick jab but in reply, Goyat landed multiple punches to Nunes's head, marking the end of the fourth round.

In the penultimate round, Goyat tried to bait Nunes by inviting him to engage in an attack. The 33-year-old was successful in his approach and unleashed a flurry to push Nunes back onto the ropes.

Nunes caught Goyat with an uppercut, but the Indian fired back with an uppercut of his own. The Indian boxer took control towards the end with a barrage of attacking manoeuvres to conclude the fifth round.

In the final round, it was clear Goyat stood well ahead of Nunes. The only way for the Brazilian to turn the tides around was to pull off a knockout.

But Goyat, with his aggression, didn't let Nunes get off the hook. Before Nunes could think of creating an opportunity to pull off a knockout, Goyat went for the finishing blow himself.

With a combination of punches in bulk, Goyat tried to knock Nunes out before the bell but failed to pull it off in time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)