Indian boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) registered wins to advance to the semifinals and assure themselves of medals at the World Championships on Wednesday. Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamundin had to toil hard as he eked out a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

Deepak, on the other hand, defeated Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to continue his scintillating run in the flyweight category, which will feature at the Paris Olympics.

Such was the Indian's domination that the referee was forced to give Diushebaev two standing counts in the latter stages of the bout.

Throwing punches from distance, Deepak looked for opportunities to land clean and accurate punches.

Trailing 0-5, Diushebaev started the second round on a aggressive note but Deepak put up a solid defence and counter attacked with combination of punches.

One such onslaught led to the referee giving Diushebaev his first eight count.

Having taken the opening two rounds, Deepak was more defensive in the final three minutes.

He boxed smartly, landing jabs whenever he got the opportunity.

In the 71kg quarter-final, Nishant Dev defeated Jorge Cuellar Of Cuba by a 5-0 unanimous decision. He is now assured of a bronze medal. For the first time ever, Indian men's boxers will take three medals home from s single edition of the World Boxing Championships.

