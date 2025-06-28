Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen opened her campaign with a clinical 4:1 win over Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma in the 48-51kg category on the opening day of the the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad on Saturday. Haryana's Anjali scored an upset win over World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category at the Hyderabad's Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. Other notable Day 1 results included a win for 2023 world champion Nitu (Haryana) in 45-48kg over Rajani Singh (UP) 5:0 while Telangana's Yashi Sharma defeated K Monisha (Tamil Nadu) 5:0 in the 60-65kg category.

Another standout performer from the TOPS setup, Laxmi, posted a dominant 5:0 win in the 51-54kg bout against Ragini (UP).

The gold and silver medallists in each of the 10 weight categories will be selected for the elite national camp to be held in Patiala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)