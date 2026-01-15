One of the most decorated athletes in the country, boxer Mary Kom, is in the news for the wrong reasons as her feud with her ex-husband, Onler, goes public. While the couple has been separated for some time, allegations of various natures are being levied by both against each other. In an interview, Mary claimed that Onler made no sacrifices because he was not earning anything when they first married. Mary, a five-time world champion in boxing, claimed that she was the sole breadwinner for the family, while all Onler did was "sleep at home".

"What successful career? He used to play football in the streets. To tell you the truth, he was not even earning a rupee. Kuch bhi nahin, kahan sacrifice kiya? Subah shaam sotaa rehta tha (He used to sleep the whole day)," Mary told India TV.

The legendary pugilist even claimed that Onler drained her bank account while she worked hard in the ring to provide for the family.

"He was living on a girl's earnings; I felt very sad. I was earning so much, all my beliefs and trust were there. Later, I found out my account was nearly empty," she stated.

Onler's Response

Onler, sharing his version of the story, rubbished Mary's claims. He suggested that although he spent a significant amount of money contesting an election, the decision to enter the political arena was forced upon him by her.

"She mentioned that I spent an awful amount of money because I wanted to contest elections. Well, she is the one who pushed me to do it. In 2016, she was nominated as a Member of Parliament (MP) to the Rajya Sabha. When her MP term was ending, she pushed me to contest," he told the Hindustan Times.

While Mary claimed that Onler did not earn a single penny when they married, the latter stated he was a contracted football player for Shillong's Excise and Customs department and was also preparing for the UPSC exams. He maintains that he sacrificed his career to help Mary fulfil her dream of becoming an elite boxer.

"I was preparing for the UPSC when we met. I was also a contract football player... She requested me to give up my career and support her. She asked me to raise the kids. She was passionate about boxing and I loved her, so I thought her passion was our passion. She was away for weeks and months. I raised the children. I bathed them, fed them, took them to coaching, and kept the house running!"

"No Conventional Gender Roles"

Onler admitted that the roles in their marriage were reversed compared to a traditional couple, but insisted it was out of love rather than a desire for her money.

"I was her driver. I was her cook. I did everything, and I did that because it was for our house and family. I lived like her slave, but in my eyes, it was all for love. Now, she is saying these hurtful things. Fine, we have obtained a divorce through a customary court, but do not discredit my support. Do not say such rude and disrespectful things," he added.

"Yes, in our marriage, we didn't have conventional gender roles. It was not even possible. She wanted to pursue boxing... so I agreed to stay back and run the house. She was the earning member, but I never saw it as doing something exemplary. I was just supporting my wife's passion."