Mary Kom's ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, has strongly denied the Olympic bronze medallist's allegations that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost land bought with her own money. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Onler dismissed the accusations as false. He questioned the claims of financial wrongdoing and said his current living situation contradicts allegations that he possesses large sums of money, saying, "She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account. For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She's mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I'm staying in a rented house in Delhi. She's a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won't."

Onler reiterated his challenge for documentary proof and explained his decision to remove his wedding ring, stating, "I removed my wedding ring. She's going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she'd have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we'll speak.

"We got a customary divorce. Yet to go to court. I don't want to fight in court because I love my children. What's the point of speaking to national media and saying my husband is stealing money? What am I doing for her?

"Bring proofs for all the claims, and prove if I have crores. Why are they blaming me for stealing money? She was talking about the loan worth crores I took during the election. What's the proof? Money is being spent on elections. I borrowed money from my friends."

Onler said he supported Mary Kom through various phases of her career and personal life but felt deeply hurt by her accusations.

"I can forgive her, but I'll never forget what she has done to me. I'm like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don't want to name. What she's done to me has hurt me... We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she's earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?"

He also spoke emotionally about his children and allegations concerning his personal habits. "I want to visit my sons who are staying in a hostel. She said they're her kids, but they're my blood too. It's about the relationship between husband and wife. Nobody is perfect."

Onler and Mary Kom got married in 2005 and have four kids. The two got divorced in 2023.

