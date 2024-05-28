India's Nishant Dev outpunched and outclassed his Mongolian opponent Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto in just over two minutes to advance to the 71kg pre-quarterfinals of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok on Tuesday. However, Abhinash Jamwal was unlucky to be knocked out in the 63.5kg category. Nishant began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia's Jose Manuel Viafara Fory.

He clearly dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory's favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

Third Indian boxer, Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.

Earlier on Sunday, World Championship bronze medallist boxer, Nishant also ensured a dominating 5-0 win over Armando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nishant never looked under any kind of pressure as he controlled the bout from the very first minute and continued with his flurry of punches in the second round too to put the opponent completely on the back foot and secure the judges' unanimous verdict without any doubt.