Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh suspended secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh on Tuesday after an independent investigation led by Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain found the duo guilty of "serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds". In a letter to Kalita and Singh, the BFI president said, "This letter is to formally inform you that pursuant to a complaint received from the Sports Authority of India (SAl) regarding alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds, the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) appointed Hon'ble Mr. Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain, former judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, to conduct an independent investigation into the matter."

"Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds. The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation."

"In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation's operations, it has been decided to suspend you both from your respective positions as Secretary General and Treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect. You are hereby restrained from performing any duties or exercising any authority in these capacities.

"Furthermore, you are directed to cease referring to yourselves as Secretary General and Treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India in any official or unofficial capacity," the letter added.

The inquiry was initiated after a complaint was filed accusing the two individuals of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing and abuse of power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)