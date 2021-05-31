Defending champion Amit Panghal will take on Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the 52 kg final of Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday. Apart from Panghal, two other Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet have will be fighting for the gold medal. Panghal out-punched familiar foe Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 5-0, while Thapa, the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals, dominated top-seeded defending champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semi-finals, winning by a 4-0 verdict. Sanjeet (91kg) got the better of previous edition's silver-medallist Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan and entered the final with a dominant 5-0 win. Thapa will be up against Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig, while Sanjeet will face Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan in his gold medal bout.

Asian Boxing Championships 2021 Men's Finals Live Updates From Dubai

May 31 2021 19:40 (IST) Close fight! Daniyal Sabit looked more confident in the first round but Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov landed a few of his punches on target.

May 31 2021 19:37 (IST) Young Daniyal Sabit shows his aggression! Daniyal Sabit starts aggressively in this bout pushing Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov to adopt defensive approach.

May 31 2021 19:27 (IST) Minutes away from the start! In the first bout, Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov will face Kazakhstan boxer Daniyal Sabit in the 49kg final.

May 31 2021 19:21 (IST) Indian women boxers won one gold and three silver medals! Pooja Rani won the gold medal, while star boxer Mary Kom and two other female boxers won silver after coming short in their respective finals.

May 31 2021 19:01 (IST) Sanjeet faces silver-medallist from Rio Olympics! Sanjeet, who got the better of Uzbekistan's Sanjar Tursunov in last round, will Vassiliy Levit, who who won sliver at Rio Olympics.

May 31 2021 18:59 (IST) Shiva Thapa faces Mongolian challenge! Shiva Thapa, the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals, will face Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64 kg final.

May 31 2021 18:56 (IST) Big test for Amit Panghal! Amit Panghal will take on Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the 52 kg final.

May 31 2021 18:42 (IST) Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live blog of Asian Boxing Championships, with three Indian male boxers in contention for a gold medal-finish. Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) will be fighting for the top honours.