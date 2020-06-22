A free throw in basketball looks quite easy when watched on television from the comforts of your home. It is anything but -- ask Shaquille O'Neal. To successfully make the basket in the very first attempt is quite an accomplishment and to do it without the power of sight is plain mind-boggling. So, it comes as no surprise that when a video of a visually impaired man successfully "hitting a free throw in his first try" started doing the rounds on Twitter, it quickly went viral on social media. The reaction of his family, wildly celebrating after he makes the free throw, made the video an even bigger hit.

Watch this unbelievable shot for yourself:

This family's reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first try is the Twitter content I'm here for.



Happy Father's Day.pic.twitter.com/QSYC60YYXG — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 21, 2020

Users on Twitter came in their numbers to comment on the video, many overwhelmed by what they had seen.

"You gotta stop posting these videos that make me cry man," wrote one Twitter user.

"This is the post of the year so far, as far as I'm concerned," wrote another.

Awww! My heart!! &mdash Jedi Covid-19 Is Still Contagious! (@jedikarajade) June 21, 2020

I know. I teared up a little bit. &mdash Honore Fanonne Jeffers (@BlkLibraryGirl) June 21, 2020

Damn straight. It didn't stand a chance not going in! Too much love pumping around unc for it not to fall!



So beautiful!! &mdash LOVE ONANOTHER!! (@stu623) June 21, 2020

This is the post of the year so far, as far as I'm concerned — Devin Boofer (@DeeScottt) June 21, 2020

Same! — Kevin Cameron (@partnersinswine) June 21, 2020

Many others reacted with GIFs, unable to hold back the tears.

damn it! pic.twitter.com/5nISNwWcSH — Shirl Van Der Plas (@smwvdp) June 21, 2020

Professional basketball in the United States has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, last week, multiple reports claimed that the NBA had settled upon key dates for the upcoming resumption of its coronavirus-halted 2019-20 season, including an October NBA Finals and NBA Draft.

ESPN and The Athletic said a league memo to clubs set August 25 for the NBA Draft Lottery, October 16 for the 2020 NBA Draft and October 18 for the start of free agency, although no signings can start until October 23.

Promoted

A potential seventh game of the best-of-seven NBA Finals would be played on October 13.

(With AFP inputs)