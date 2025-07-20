Memphis guard Sincere Parker was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge for an attack on his girlfriend, who told police that he choked her and hit her, according to court documents. The woman told police that the attack occurred on May 27 at the Memphis apartment the couple shared. She reported that Parker pushed her, slapped her in the face and choked her, leaving her bruised and bloodied, according to a police report. The woman also told police that Parker broke her cellphone because he didn't want her to have the digital key to the apartment.

A warrant for Parker's arrest was issued Friday and the 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday. An arraignment was scheduled for Monday on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

It was not immediately clear whether Parker had an attorney.

The 6-foot-3 Parker transferred to Memphis after averaging 12.2 points last season for McNeese, helping the Cowboys and coach Will Wade reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He played his first two seasons for Saint Louis.

