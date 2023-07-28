NBA superstar LeBron James said on Thursday his family was "together, safe and healthy" four days after his eldest son suffered cardiac arrest during practice with his college basketball team. "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the four-time NBA champion said in a social media post, his first since 18-year-old Bronny James collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

"We feel you and I'm so grateful," James wrote. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

James's comments marked the first statement from the family since Tuesday, when they confirmed that Bronny James had been treated by medical staff on scene, hospitalized and moved from the Intensive Care Unit in "stable" condition.

No new details emerged Wednesday, although LeBron James was spotted by photographers entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The TMZ.com celebrity news website reported that James was unconscious before being rushed to hospital following the cardiac incident. According to the American Heart Association, only about 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning.

James' cardiac arrest came just over a year after another USC basketball player, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered heart failure and collapsed during an informal practice. Iwuchukwu subsequently made a full recovery.

Bronny James committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in US high school basketball.

He capped a stellar senior year campaign at the exclusive Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

His famous father -- the NBA's all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player -- has long spoken of his desire to extend his career in order to play in the league with his son.

