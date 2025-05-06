The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser today announced that the first-ever BUDX NBA House in India, an interactive fan event celebrating the convergence of basketball, music and culture, will take place on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 at the DOME, SVP Stadium, in Mumbai. Held in conjunction with the 2025 NBA Finals, the two-day event will feature basketball-themed activities, live musical performances, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings' dunk team.

"The first BUDX NBA House will be a must-visit destination for the passionate NBA fans in India to come together and celebrate their love of the game amid the excitement of the NBA Finals," said NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry. "We look forward to bringing this signature showcase of the NBA, music and culture to India at a time when there is incredible momentum around basketball in the country."

"Budweiser has always been at the forefront of cultural and entertainment experiences, and we are proud to associate with the NBA to bring the first-ever BUDX NBA House to India," said Vice President Marketing and Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, Vineet Sharma. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for fans that not only celebrate the game of basketball, but also push boundaries in offering immersive experiences in music, sports and culture. We have been pioneers in shaping music culture in India, and this experience will further our mission of bringing alive never-before seen trendsetting experiences for Indian youth."

BUDX NBA House will be produced and ticketed by District by Zomato. In addition to Budweiser, BUDX NBA House will be supported by a roster of partners, including Brand USA, Emirates and Visit California.

