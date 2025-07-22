Doug McDermott agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract on Monday to return to the Sacramento Kings. McDermott's agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed that McDermott will be back in Sacramento for a second season after playing 42 games for the Kings in 2024-25. The 33-year-old McDermott provides another outside shooting threat for Sacramento after he shot 43.6% from 3-point range last season. McDermott averaged 3.5 points per game in limited action last season.

McDermott initially entered the league as a first-round pick by Chicago in 2014 and has averaged 8.6 points per game and shot 41.1% from 3 in his 11 seasons in the NBA.

