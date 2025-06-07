As Season 18 of the Indian Premier League comes to a close, another global sport is preparing to step into the spotlight. Basketball, long popular among Indian youth but lacking professional infrastructure, is now set to establish its own space with a dedicated league. ACG Sports, in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India, has officially announced the launch of a new professional basketball league — with the broader goal of transforming the sport's ecosystem in the country. The announcement was made at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, in the presence of: Karan Singh (Managing Director, ACG), Jeffrey Loeliger (Director, ACG Sports), Aadhav Arjuna (President, Basketball Federation of India) and Kulvinder Singh Gill (Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India)

A League the Nation Can Rally Behind

Jeffrey Loeliger highlighted the importance of building a connected ecosystem. “Every part of this ecosystem — players, associations, fans — is co-dependent. The goal of this league is to elevate talent, feed into the national teams, and ultimately make basketball accessible to any kid, anywhere in India,” he said.

Speaking on the timing of the launch, Karan Singh remarked, “This was long overdue. From day one, we agreed with the federation that this sport — its players, its talent — deserves investment. We need to unify the basketball ecosystem under one body and bring in passionate partners who want to build it sustainably.”

Replicating the Dalmiya Model

Aadhav Arjuna, President of the BFI, drew a compelling comparison to cricket's rise in India. “Over a hundred years ago, cricket wasn't our sport — it was hockey. But it was Jagmohan Dalmiya's vision that brought in commerce and changed the game. That's what we need now for basketball,” he said.

“We already have the schools, the courts, the youth. What we need is a strong narrative — one that brings together government, business, and passion. Dalmiya had that. We're building toward it.”

Building Basketball Culture

On growing the sport beyond the court, Jeffrey pointed to the need for basketball to permeate everyday life. “You see kids wearing jerseys, tracking sneaker drops, copying moves from YouTube — basketball already lives in their culture,” he said.

He also emphasized that the league must be fan-first to be sustainable — a lesson drawn from the Australian model. “Young fans are the biggest consumers now — and they're loyal. They'll grow up, spend on the sport, and even build careers around it. That's where long-term success lies.”

The Road Ahead

While the official launch signals a strong beginning, several key pieces are still in motion — including scheduling, the franchise/ownership model, and final confirmation of men's and women's participation. Venue availability and syncing with national player calendars are also under consideration.

A High Performance Centre is slated to launch next year, where identified raw talent will be trained by top coaches and developed into elite professionals.