Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stunned world number two Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-19, 21-15 to move into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Paris on Thursday. The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, needed 48 minutes to complete the win in the pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu, a five-time World Championships medallist, made a strong start with a couple of sharp attacks to take the opening game 21-19, while Wang looked passive in her returns.

The Indian maintained her momentum in the second game to seal the contest and extend her head-to-head record against the Chinese to 3-2. P

Dhruv, Tanisha Advance

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships by knocking off the two-time World Championships medalists pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in their round of 16 clash on Thursday.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Kapila and Crasto had kick-started their campaign in the second round. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist Hong Kong pair was off to a fine start in this third round match, capturing a closely-fought first game by 19-21. However, the resolve and determination of the Indian pair was too strong as they captured the next two games by 21-15, 21-15, sending the fifth-ranked pair out of the competition. Now, their contest in the quarterfinals will be the pair of Linden Wang and Eva Wang.

Earlier, Kapila and Castro overwhelmed Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan from Ireland. The Indian duo hardly broke a sweat and wrapped up the contest with a 21-11, 21-16 victory in 35 minutes.

They dominated the opening game and then quickly built a 12-8 lead in the second. The Indian pair had a scare after Kapila tumbled and appeared in pain while clutching his knee. He returned to the court and did not show any sign of pain as he moved to the Round of 16 with a victory in straight sets.

