India's N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor dug deep to beat Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Yeung Shing Choi and reach the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament on Thursday. The Indian pair won 21-10, 19-21, 21-18 in a match lasting 50 minutes.

Two other Indian pairings in the mixed doubles draw, Mauryan Kathvaran and Kushan Balashri, and Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjengbam, lost their respective round of 16 matches.

Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of fellow Indian Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar in the men's singles second round on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Satish exited the competition with a narrow loss to Malaysia's Ong Ken Yon. The scoreline read 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the Malaysian's favour.