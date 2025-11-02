Story ProgressBack to home
Unnati Hooda Bows Out, Indian Challenge Ends In Hylo Open
Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda suffered a straight-game loss against top-seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semifinals.
Unnati Hooda in action© X (Twitter)
Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda suffered a straight-game loss against top-seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semifinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the USD 475,000 Hylo Open. The 18-year-old from Rohtak was impressive this week but she couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Wardani, losing 7-21, 13-21 in a 35-minute contest Saturday night.
Unnati was part of the Indian team that won its first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati earlier last month.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
