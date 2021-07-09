Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday was given a comparatively easier path in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. Sindhu has been selected in Group J of women's singles and she has been seeded sixth. The 2019 World Champion Sindhu will lock horns against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova on the league stage. When it comes to the men's category, Sai Praneeth has also been given a respite as he has been seeded 13th in Group D.

Praneeth will clash against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands and Isreal's Misha Zilberman in the league stage.

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been placed in Group A.

Promoted

The duo will have to square off against the top seed Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin and England's duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

In the singles competition, the top player from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages.