Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the women's singles final with a dominating straight-game win over compatriot Unnati Hooda at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Saturday. Sindhu, the top seed, sailed past Hooda 21-12 21-9 in just 36 minutes in the first women's singles semifinal. Sindhu will next take on the winner of the other semifinal between Thailand's Lalinrat Chaiwan and Luo Yu Wu of China. Earlier in the day, India's mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila sailed into the final with a straight-game win over Chinese duo of Zhi Hong Zhou and Jia Yi Yang.

The fifth seeded Indians beat fourth seeded Chinese opponents 21-16 21-15 in the semifinal, that lasted 42 minutes.

They will next play the winner of the other semifinal between China's Pin Yi Liao/Ke Xin Huang and sixth seeded Thailand pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran.

Later in the day, women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnapa will play Li Jing Bao and Qian Li in the semifinals.

Star men's singles player Lakshya Sen will take on Shogo Ogawa in the semifinals, while the Indian combination of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K will take on compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sankar Prasad Udayakumar in men's doubles.

