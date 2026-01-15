The India Open Super 750 on Thursday witnessed a strange sight. "Bird droppings" forced two stoppages during the men's singles second-round match between HS Prannoy and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, compounding a growing list of organisational concerns at the tournament. The unusual interruptions occurred on the third day of the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, already under scrutiny following complaints related to playing conditions, air quality, extreme cold, and even a monkey being spotted in the stands earlier this week.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) later issued a statement: "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi," the statement read.

"The feedback received - both positive and constructive - is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships. We also acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage.

"Managing factors largely related to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from the KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure."

What Did BWF Say About Animal Control

It added that areas including "animal control have required attention."

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities," the statement said.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, when the seasonal issues are not expected to be as severe.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI."

Prannoy's Match Halted Twice

Prannoy's match against the former world champion Loh was first halted when the Indian was leading 16-14 in the opening game. It was stopped again early in the decider, with Prannoy ahead 1-0.

On both occasions, tournament officials entered Court 1, the main television court, to clean the playing surface after what appeared to be bird droppings fell from the ceiling.

"It was bird shit that kind of halted the game," Prannoy said in the mixed zone after his 21-18, 19-21, 14-21 loss.

Loh, the 2021 world champion, did not comment on the interruptions but spoke about pollution being an issue.

"Everyone's stamina just dropped like two levels. The weather is not good. My health dropped quite a bit. I breathe less. I wear my mask when I can. I stay indoors as much as possible, but that's the only thing I can do," he said.

The stoppages initially left spectators and commentators puzzled, with the chair umpire abruptly raising his arm to suspend play. Officials soon followed with tissues and wipes to clean the affected area.

Singaporean Left Disgusted

While Prannoy went to towel down during the break, Loh was seen looking up at the ceiling before approaching the net. After noticing the floor, the Singaporean looked disgusted, according to a report by news agency PTI.

India Open badminton match between Loh Kean Yew and HS Prannoy halted at 16-14 in the first game after bird poop lands on court at Indira Gandhi stadium. Match was halted for the same reason in game 3. 2 days ago BAI had stated that pigeons were only there in practise court. pic.twitter.com/SFlqsEHiRG — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) January 15, 2026

The second disruption came shortly after the start of the deciding game, again requiring brief cleaning before play resumed.

"I don't know if it was bird dropping. The halt was just for 30-40 seconds; they took that time to wipe the floor. I don't know if it is a major thing to worry about. I haven't seen any birds inside so far - it is a minor, small thing," former India coach Vimal Kumar, who was watching the match from the stands, said.

"Ninety percent of the tournament venues, barring the ones in China, are grossly neglected," he added.

Vimal was impressed with the field of play but said cleanliness is something that can be improved.

"One thing is, we organise such big events - why can't we have good toilet facilities? Stadium maintenance is very important. It is not just the job of the Badminton Association of India or organisers," he said.

Series Of Complaints

This incident follows a series of complaints from players at the tournament.

On Tuesday, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt voiced her dissatisfaction with what she described as poor health conditions at the venue, while compatriot Anders Antonsen announced his withdrawal from the event for a third consecutive year, citing "extreme pollution" in a social media post.

On Wednesday, organisers were further embarrassed when a monkey was spotted in the stands during competition, underlining the operational challenges affecting the tournament

With PTI inputs