Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi Live Streaming BWF World Championships: Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi for a place in the BWF World Championships 2025 men's doubles final. Assured of a bronze, the Asian Games champions defeated Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals on Friday. A year after the heartbreak in Paris, where they lost to the same pair and missed out on an Olympic medal, the world No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes to avenge that loss and storm into the semifinals late at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

When will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 take place?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 31 (IST).

Where will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 take place?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 will take place at the Adidas Arena, Paris, France.

What time will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 start?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 is not expected to start before 12:25 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 will be broadcast on Sports18.

Where to follow the live streaming of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Men's Doubles semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2025 will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)