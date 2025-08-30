BWF World Championships 2025 Semi-Final Live Updates: Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eye a place in the BWF World Championships 2025 final as they take on the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. The Asian Games champions assured India of a medal after they beat Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Indian pair produced a clinical performance to register a straight-games win with 21-12, 21-19, at the Adidas Arena in Paris.
BWF World Championships Live: One spot locked in!
South Koreans Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho won their semi-final earlier in the day against the Danes Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen. Who will join them in the final?
BWF World Championships Live: Stage is set!
Satwik-Chirag won their only previous meeting with 11th-seeded Chen and Liu at last year's Thailand Open. The Asian Games champions had won in straight games -- 21-15, 21-15 -- in the final. A similar result this time will see them book their place in the final.
BWF World Championships Live: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2025. India's Satwik-Chirag take on the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang Liu Yi in the second men's doubles semi-final. It's midnight in India, but we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring all the action, as it happens.