PV Sindhu vs Zhi Yi Wang Live Updates, BWF World Championships 2025: India's two-time Olympic medallist and star badminton player PV Sindhu will be up against Chinese second seed Wang Zhi Yi in the Round of 16 match of BWF World Championships 2025 on Thursday in Paris. In the ongoing tournament, Sindhu has got a flying start, winning her previous two matches in straight games. Earlier on Wednesday, Sindhu once again relied on a late surge to overcome Malaysia's world No. 40 Letshanaa Karupathevan and reach the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. The former world champion, who had survived a scare in the opening round too, rallied from 12-18 down in the first game to register a 21-19 21-15 victory in 42 minutes.

Aug 28, 2025 15:32 (IST)
Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Round-of-16 match. The winner of this contest will make it the quarterfinals. Stay connected for the live updates and scores related to the game.

