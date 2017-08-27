 
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, World Badminton Championships 2017 Final Live: Sindhu Aims For Gold

Updated: 27 August 2017 15:30 IST

Live Score: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, World Badminton Championships Final - The 22-year-old has beaten Okurhara thrice and lost an equal number of times in the last six meetings. However, the Indian had an upper hand in the last two meetings having gotten the better of the Japanese at Rio Olympics and 2017 Singapore Open.

World Badminton Championships final live: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara © AFP

PV Sindhu put in a dominating performance to completely outclass her Chinese opponent and march into her maiden women's singles final at the World Badminton Championships being held in Glasgow. Sindhu destroyed Chen Yufei of China 21-13, 21-10 on Saturday night in a match lasting just 48 minutes, thereby assuring herself of at least a silver medal. Sindhu had won the bronze at the World Championships in 2013 and 2014. Sindhu's all round game proved too much for the 19-year-old Chinese to handle. India's star shuttler was in top form and apart from a slow start, she put in a perfect display. The Indian shuttler will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, who beat Saina Nehwal in the 1st semi-final, for the gold.

Live updates of the World Badminton Championships Final Between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara straight from Glasgow, Scotland

The 22-year-old has beaten Okuhara thrice and lost an equal number of times in the last six meetings. However, the Indian had an upper hand in the last two meetings having gotten the better of the Japanese at Rio Olympics and 2017 Singapore Open.

 

