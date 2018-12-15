PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final, BWF World Tour Finals: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

PV Sindhu maintained her unbeaten record at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals as she defeated the 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon in an intense semifinal in Guangzhou, China on Saturday. With the thrilling win against Intanon, PV Sindhu reached the final of the competition for the second successive time. In the men's singles event, Sameer Verma suffered a heartbreak as he lost 21-12, 20-22, 17-21 to World No. 2 Shi Yuqi of China in an epic battle that lasted an hour and eight minutes. Sindhu, who finished runner-up in the last edition, registered a 21-16, 25-23 win against Intanon in 54 minutes. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, will be up against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

When is the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be played on December 16, 2018.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be played at the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China.

What time does the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will begin at 10:30am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)