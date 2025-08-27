PV Sindhu vs L Karupathevan LIVE, Badminton World Championships: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is playing against Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in the Round of 32 of the BWF World Championships 2025. The Indian star has won the first set 21-19 after a terrific comeback. Sindhu was trailing 12-18 against her Malaysian opponent before scipting a sensational comeback. She earned 9 points from that point while conceding only one. Earlier, Sindhu cruised to victory in her first match of the tournament, taking only 39 minutes to defeat Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6. On the other hand, Karupathevan defeated Hong Kong's Saloni Samirbhai Mehta in straight sets as well. Sindhu is a five-time medalist at the World Championships, having won gold in 2019.
PV Sindhu vs Letshanaa Karupathevan LIVE Score, BWF World Championships LIVE Updates:
BWF World Championships Live: PV Sindhu wins first game!
PV Sindhu has won the first game 21-19 against Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan. What a terrific turnaround this has been from the Indian player. She was trailing 12-18 at one stage, still managed to steal this game.
BWF World Championships Live: What a smash from Sindhu!
PV Sindhu has earned a point through a smash. She is fired up. She has levelled the scores at 19. Terrific piece of game this is from the Indian star! Oh, wow! She is in the lead now. It's 20-19 in favour of Sindhu at the moment.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu fights back
This is turning out to be a really good comeback for Sindu. She has earned four points on trot without losing one. Make it five points now. Wow! What a game we are witnessing here! Sindhu trails 17-18.
BWF World Championships Live: Good one from Sindhu
A smash has earned a point for Sindhu after a long time in this first game. And as it seemed that Sindhu was bouncing back, Letshanaa has restamped her authority and the Malaysian now leads 18-12.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu lucky there
It was a smash from PV Sindhu. and she was lucky that hit the net and then fell on the other side of the court. Sindhu earned a point to move to 11-14.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu needs to do better
Let's admit this! We have seen a much-much better version of PV Sindhu. She is not putting up an actual fight. Maybe a bit of more smashes and some more agility is required against her Malaysian opponent, who is just 21. Sindhu is trailing 10-13 at the moment.
BWF World Championships Live: Brilliant game
Letshanaa Karupathevan has proved to be the better player than PV Sindhu so far in this game. She is good with her smash as well as pick-ups. The Malaysian star has a lead of four points at the break in the first game. She is leading 11-7.
BWF World Championships Live: Letshanaa dominates
Yet another smash from Letshanaa and once again, Sindhu fails to pick it up. This is sheer dominance from the Malaysia badminton player. She already has a lead of 8-3.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu under pressure!
Sindhu has failed to challenge Letshanaa so far with the Indian badminton star trailing 2-4 early in this Round of 32 match. Letshanaa is really good with her smashes and Sindhu has got no answers for it yet.
BWF World Championships Live: Match begins!
The Women' s Singles Round-of-32 match between India's PV Sindhu and Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan at BWF World Championships 2025 has kicked off. The action has begun with Letshanaa's serve.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu's match coming next!
There was a doubles match that has just ended on Court 2. This will be followed by the match of PV Sindhu.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu's performance in Round 1 -
PV Sindhu, a former champion, looked nervy at the start of the match in the first round but slowly stepped up the pace and sharpened her attack to outwit world number 69 Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6.
BWF World Championships Live: PV Sindhu - India's biggest hope
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who is one of the few players in the history of the sport to have won a full set of medals in the World Championships with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, is India's biggest hope for a title in Paris.
Welcome everyone!
Hello guys, welcome to this space. India's badminton ace PV Sindhu will be playing her Round of 32 match at the ongoing BWF World Championships tonight. She will face Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan. Stay connected for the all the live updates and scores related to the game.