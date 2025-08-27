PV Sindhu vs L Karupathevan LIVE, Badminton World Championships: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is playing against Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in the Round of 32 of the BWF World Championships 2025. The Indian star has won the first set 21-19 after a terrific comeback. Sindhu was trailing 12-18 against her Malaysian opponent before scipting a sensational comeback. She earned 9 points from that point while conceding only one. Earlier, Sindhu cruised to victory in her first match of the tournament, taking only 39 minutes to defeat Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6. On the other hand, Karupathevan defeated Hong Kong's Saloni Samirbhai Mehta in straight sets as well. Sindhu is a five-time medalist at the World Championships, having won gold in 2019.

